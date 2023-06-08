The Gaya police arrested a newly married woman on the charge of murdering her husband three days after the wedding, an official said here on Thursday.

He also added that the person, who helped her in the murder, was also killed five days later.

The incident occurred in the Lakhadi village when the accused, Rewati Kumari, was married to Ashok Kumar on May 29.

Kumar disappeared from the village on May 31. His family searched him everywhere and finally registered a missing complaint with the local police station.

On June 1, a dead body in a pool of blood was found outside the village. The family members identified him as Ashok Kumar.

The district SSP, Aashish Bharti gave the responsibility to City SP Himanshu to crack this case.

“During the CDR of bride Rewati, she became the prime suspect in the murder case. When we arrested her on Wednesday and interrogated her, she confessed to the crime. Rewati confessed that she had an illicit relationship with her sister’s husband, Upendra Yadav. Rewati and Upendra hatched the conspiracy and killed Ashok with a sharp edge weapon,” Bharti said.

“Five days after the murder of Ashok, the dead body of Upendra Yadav was found at GT road in the jurisdiction of Aamas police station. Now, we are investigating who killed Upendra Yadav, and whether Rewati is involved in his murder also,” Bharti said.

“We are waiting for the post-mortem report, call details and CCTV footage of the crime scene to find out the leads,” he added.

