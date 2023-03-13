INDIA

Woman arrested for throwing acid on daughter-in-law

A woman was arrested on Monday at Vriddhachalam in Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore district for allegedly throwing acid at her daughter-in-law, the police said.

Andal, 55, threw acid on the face of Krithika, 26, on Sunday night when she was sleeping.

Police said that Andal’s son Mukesh Raj was married to Krithika for the past seven years and they have two children, aged 5 and 1 .

Mukesh works at an apparel factory in Avinashi, Tirupur, while Krithika lives with her mother-in-law, Andal.

Andal attacked her daughter-in-law as she suspected Krithika’s loyalty towards her son.

Krithika sustained injuries to her face and body. She is currently undergoing treatment.

Hearing Krithika’s cries, neighbours entered her home and took her to the hospital .

Following Krithika’s complaint ,Vriddhachalam police booked Andal under the relevant sections of the IPC and arrested her.

