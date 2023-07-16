INDIA

Woman arrested in Kerala for murdering husband

Kerala Police on Sunday morning arrested a woman for murdering her husband in Thrissur.

The arrested is identified as Nisha, a native of Varanthapally in Thrissur district.

According to police, the deceased Vinod had doubts about his wife’s character and there were regular quarrels. On July 11, when Vinod called Nisha on her mobile phone, it was continuously engaged. An infuriated Vinod reached home and quarreled with Nisha over the same. Police said that Vinod twisted Nisha’s arm and she immediately took a knife from the kitchen and stabbed Vinod on his chest thrice. Vinod died instantly.

Nisha had tried to mislead the investigation stating that she was not at home and when she come back, she found Vinod lying in a pool of blood. Police, upon investigation, suspected Nisha, and during interrogation, she spilled the beans.

