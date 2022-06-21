A woman was allegedly assaulted in a brawl in a Hyderabad pub over her phone number, police said.

Two persons were injured when the two groups clashed at the pub at a five-star hotel in Hitec City early on Sunday.

The victim, said to be an employee of a United Nations body, lodged a police complaint against some youth who also attacked her two friends. The other group has also lodged a counter complaint at Raidurgam police station under Cyberabad police commissionerate.

Police said they registered cases on both the complaints and were investigating.

The woman was at the pub with two of her friends when a youth approached her and asked for her phone number. One of the two persons accompanying the woman raised an objection and this led to a fight between the two groups.

The woman alleged that eight youths outraged her modesty and attacked her friends with bottles. She said the youths also threatened to sexually assault to teach her a lesson.

Last week, a 28-year-old woman from Gujarat, working as a content writer in the city, alleged that she was raped by her friend at her flat after their returned from a pub under Cyberabad commissionerate limits

The victim, along with the accused and a couple of their mutual friends, had a birthday celebration at a pub at upscale Jubilee Hills. After the party, her friends, including the accused, offered to drop her home. She alleged that after dropping her home, when she fell asleep, one of her friends, a techie, raped her.

This incident came close on the heels of gang rape of a 17-year-old girl by five youth in a car in Jubilee Hills on May 27 after a daytime party at a pub.

The accused had trapped the victim by promising to drop her home but instead took her to an isolated place and sexually assaulted her in the vehicle.

Police arrested six accused, five of them minors. The sixth accused, son of a MLA of MIM, has been charged with molestation. Five accused who raped the minor include son of a leader of ruling TRS, who is also chairman of a government-run body.

