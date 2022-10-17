INDIA

Woman assaulted for not agreeing to ‘wife-swap’; husband, in-laws booked

NewsWire
0
0

A man, along with his mother and sister, has been booked for assaulting his wife for refusing to be part of wife-swapping in Bikaner.

In her FIR, the victim woman said that her husband pressured her to engage in wife-swapping and have physical relation with his friends. When she refused, he thrashed her and abused her sexually, forcing her into unnatural sex.

The woman is a resident of Bhopal.

Her husband, who has been identified as Mohammad Ammar, is a hotel manager in Bikaner. A case has been registered against him at a police station in Bhopal.

The woman alleged that she was called ‘stupid’ and ‘uncultured’ when she turned down Ammar’s proposal. The woman alleged that her husband was a drug addict and alcoholic and had physical relationship with girls and boys.

As per the police in Bhopal, the woman came to her parents’ place two months back. Her mother at that time was travelling. When she returned, the woman narrated her ordeal. Her mother then asked her to file a police complaint.

Since the time of filing of the complaint, Ammar is absconding.

The woman also alleged that both her mother-in-law and sister-in-law along with her husband demanded dowry of Rs 50 lakh. She said her in-laws never paid heed to her complaints and kept asking her to become ‘modern’.

The woman also said that her health deteriorated due to the assaults, which continued for months.

20221017-231805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    BJP targets Gopal Italia to split anti-incumbency vote, play Hindu card

    UP Panchayat makes man apologise for remarks against Tikait, Jayant

    Capsule kits given to farmers to convert stubble into bio-manure

    Centre honours MVA proposal, names Flamingo turf Thane Creek as Ramsar...