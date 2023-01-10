A young woman was attacked and injured by a pack of stray dogs in Lucknow when she was going to college.

This was the fourth attack by stray dogs within a month in the Uttar Pradesh capital and the third in 10 days at Swapnalok colony.

The victim, Shivanshi Singh, was rescued by neighbours and admitted to a private hospital from where she was discharged after treatment.

“I left my home for college and after walking some distance, a pack of more than a dozen dogs started barking at me. Out of fear, I tried to run away, but I fell on the ground. One of the dogs bit my left hand. Hearing my cries, neighbours came and chased the dogs away. I was not able to go to college to take the test,” she said.

A five-year old boy was also attacked and bitten by a stray dog two days ago. He was chased by dogs a week ago.

Lucknow Municipal Corporation chief veterinary officer Abhinav Verma said: “After receiving complaints I directed my team to capture the dogs and about four dogs have been picked up for sterilisation.

20230110-085202