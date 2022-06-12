A woman has received as many as 118 stitches on her face during a surgery after she was attacked with a paper-cutter here for objecting to sexual remarks during an altercation, the police said on Sunday.

On June 10, the woman had gone to a hotel in the TT Nagar area to meet her husband. Suddenly, an altercation over bike parking broke out between her and some men. One of the accused made a sexuals remark which made her furious and she slapped him, the police said.

After slapping one of them, the woman went inside the hotel to meet her husband.

Later, when the couple came out of the hotel, the men, who were reportedly irked with her, attacked her with a paper-cutter, the police said.

Her husband then rushed her to the hospital where the doctors conducted a surgery to treat her injuries.

Meanwhile, the police said that two accused — Badshah Beg and Ajay a.k.a. Bitti Sibde — have been arrested, and the search is on to nab the third accused.

On Sunday, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan met the woman at hospital and praised her for resistance against the sexual remark. Chouhan also announced financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh to the woman.

20220612-214203