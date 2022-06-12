INDIA

Woman attacked in Bhopal for objecting to lewd remarks

NewsWire
0
0

A woman has received as many as 118 stitches on her face during a surgery after she was attacked with a paper-cutter here for objecting to sexual remarks during an altercation, the police said on Sunday.

On June 10, the woman had gone to a hotel in the TT Nagar area to meet her husband. Suddenly, an altercation over bike parking broke out between her and some men. One of the accused made a sexuals remark which made her furious and she slapped him, the police said.

After slapping one of them, the woman went inside the hotel to meet her husband.

Later, when the couple came out of the hotel, the men, who were reportedly irked with her, attacked her with a paper-cutter, the police said.

Her husband then rushed her to the hospital where the doctors conducted a surgery to treat her injuries.

Meanwhile, the police said that two accused — Badshah Beg and Ajay a.k.a. Bitti Sibde — have been arrested, and the search is on to nab the third accused.

On Sunday, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan met the woman at hospital and praised her for resistance against the sexual remark. Chouhan also announced financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh to the woman.

20220612-214203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ICMR Chief Balram Bhargava among 32 candidates in race for AIIMS...

    Lenovo appoints Ajay Sehgal to lead India commercial business

    Terror outfits in PoK tasks its cadre to attack security forces,...

    Vegan-friendly shoes anyone?