INDIA

Woman beaten by in-laws in J&K battling for life

NewsWire
A woman allegedly beaten by her husband and in-laws in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district was battling for life on Sunday in a Srinagar hospital.

According to reports, the incident took place on Eid in Kreeri village.

Family members of the victim, a mother of two children, said she suffered critical injuries and is battling for her life in an ICU at the SKIMS Soura hospital in Srinagar.

“She was initially referred to Sub District Hospital (SDH) Kreeri from where she was shifted to SKIMS Soura for specialised treatment. She was being harassed continuously by her husband and in-laws ever since her marriage,” the woman’s brother said.

The incident has triggered protests in the area.

Police said the victim’s husband has been arrested and further investigation into the matter is underway.

Taking to Twitter, SSP Baramullla Rayees Ahmad Bhat said: “Who said they (accused) are roaming free? FIR has been lodged exactly as per wishes of family, family already assured of strict possible action on merits and accused already arrested. Don’t spread rumours and instigate people.”

