In an alleged video which appeared on social media, a woman was seen beating up a delivery boy of online food website ‘Swiggy’ with shoes on a busy road in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur district on Friday.

The enraged woman beat the delivery boy in front of the people and kicked him with her shoes.

Some people tried to stop the young woman but she boldly said, “I am hurt, not you.”

The woman was riding a scooter when she came in front of the delivery boy and lost her balance, following which she started abusing and beating him.

After the video went viral, the local police called the boy to inquire about the matter and it came to know that the woman beat him up because his two-wheeler collided with the woman’s scooty at a busy road.

An FIR was lodged against the woman at the Omti police station in Jabalpur district.

Police said the incident took place during Thursday afternoon while the complaint was registered on Friday.

The delivery boy has been identified as Dilip Vishwakarma (25), a resident of Natal Charaganwa in Jabalpur city. He told the police that he had gone outside for a pizza delivery.

According to the police, the scooty is registered in the name of a woman Madhu Singh, a resident of Gif, New Richhai Colony.

“FIR has been lodged and we are searching for the woman,” said a police official.

