Woman booked for assaulting maid at upscale Noida society

Noida police have booked a woman for assaulting her housemaid in the upscale Cleo County society in Sector 120, an official said on Tuesday.

The video of the incident went viral on social media, in which the woman could be seen dragging her maid from the elevator by her hair, while the latter is fighting hard to escape from her clutches.

After the video went viral, the police also took to Twitter and wrote that necessary legal action has been intitated in the matter.

An FIR has also been registered on the basis of the information provided by the maid’s father who alleged that his daughter was held hostage in the Cleo County society under the Phase-3 police station area, said the official.

Meanwhile, Shefali Koul, the woman who is accused of assaulting the maid and holding her captive, claimed that her domestic help had stolen things from her house and even added sleeping pills in her meals.

Koul also claimed that she has CCTV footage and evidence to back her claims.

