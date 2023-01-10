INDIA

Woman cab driver foils miscreants’ bid to snatch her mobile phone in Delhi

A robbery bid failed after a woman cab driver gave a tough fight to unidentified assailants who smashed the car’s window and tried to snatch her mobile phone, an official said here on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said that on January 9, a police control room (PCR) received a call around 2 a.m. regarding an attempted robbery by breaking car’s window. A police team was rushed to the spot.

“The cab driver, namely Priyanka, a resident of Samaypur Badli, told police that the glass of her cab was broken with a stone and an attempt made to snatch her mobile. She put up a tough fight forcing the attackers to flee,” said the DCP.

However, she refused to tender any complaint.

“On the basis of DD entry and after taking suo motu notice, a case under section 393 (attempts to commit robbery) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Kashmere Gate police station and an investigation is on,” said the DCP.

A police official privy to investigation said that police teams are scanning CCTV cameras in the area to identify the culprits and to trace their route on which the unidentified assailants fled.

