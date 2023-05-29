INDIA

Woman claims sexual exploitation at UP Bhawan in Delhi, probe ordered

A woman has complained of being sexually exploited at the UP Bhawan in Delhi after being lured there on the promise of meeting two ministers from the state.

She accused Maharana Pratap Sena’s national President Rajvardhan Singh Parmar of taking her to Room No. 122 of the Bhawan for a meeting with the two ministers, but tried to assault her sexually there. The police are probing the matter and the room has been sealed for investigation.

UP’s Additional Chief Secretary S.P. Goyal said that on May 27, the state’s Resident Commissioner had informed him about the incident through a letter.

“It was said that Parmar went to the UP Bhawan at 12.22 p.m. on May 26 with a woman. He told the staff on duty that he needs a room for a senior official. Accordingly, the staff allotted him Room No. 122 following which Parmar went inside with the woman.

“Relevant CCTV footage has been obtained. It shows Parmar leaving the room at 1.05 p.m. The woman then came out and went to the Chanakyapuri police station to lodge a complaint of sexual assault. Soon the police and a forensic team UP reached Bhawan to launch a probe.”

As per Goyal, on May 18, 2016, a list of people authorised to stay at the UP Bhawan was released and Parmar’s name did not figure in it. Hence, there was no reason for the staff there to allot him a room.

The state government has ordered action against the Bhawan’s management officer Dinesh Kumar Karush, senior receptionist Parasnath, and accounting officer Narendra. State Estates Department’s Joint Secretary Rajaram Dwivedi has been ordered to probe the matter.

