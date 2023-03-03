INDIA

Woman commits suicide in Delhi

A 28-year-old woman has allegedly committed suicide at her home here, the police said on Friday. The deceased, identified as Rekha, used to work as a labourer.

The police said that a call was received at around 2 p.m.

The woman committed suicide in Sanjay Camp.

“On reaching the spot, the police team found that Rekha had committed suicide by hanging at her residence in Sanjay Camp,” said a senior police officer.

“Police have initiated proceedings under the Section 174 code of criminal procedure and further investigation is going on to ascertain the reason behind this step,” the police officer added.

