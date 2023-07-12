A 30-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide after consuming poisonous substance following harassment by her in-laws in Delhi’s Dwarka area, police said on Wednesday.

Sharing the details, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said that information on Tuesday, around 3 p.m, regarding medico legal case (MLC) of a woman who was brought dead was received at Bindapur police station.

“During initial enquiry, it was revealed that the woman died of consuming poison. She was married in January 2015 and had three children,” said the DCP.

The family members of the woman alleged that her in-laws forced her to bring the money from her parents in order to make the full and final payment for a recently purchased property. “There are also allegations of molestation against the father-in-law,” said the DCP.

“We have seized the mobile phone of the deceased and one suicide note was also recovered in her purse in which she had alleged that her father-in-law, mother-in-law and sister-in-law have harassed her and due to which she is committing suicide,” said the official.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered and the deceased’s father-in-law has been arrested, the official added.

