A 23-year-old woman committed suicide in Delhi’s Bhalswa village, less than a month after she got married, an official said on Monday.

According to police, on Sunday at about 6:40 p.m, a police control room regarding hanging of a woman in Bhalswa Village was recieved at Jahangirpuri police station following which a police team was rushed to the spot.

Initial inquiry revealed that the woman committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan by a saree.

“She recently got married to Vivek Yadav on April 22,” said a senior police official.

“Legal proceedings u/s 176 CrPC has been initiated. Further medical opinion yet to be obtained after postmortem. SDM of the area has also been called for necessary action,” the official added.

