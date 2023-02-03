A 50-year-old woman on Friday allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her house in south Delhi’s East Kidwai Nagar, the police said.

The deceased has been identified as Anjana Rana.

According to Chandan Chowdhary, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), at around 5.03 p.m., a police control room (PCR) call was received at Kotla Mubarakpur police station in which the caller informed that his mother had committed suicide.

“A police team rushed to the spot. A 14 year-old-boy told police that his mother had committed suicide by hanging from a ceiling fan. He and his elder brother (18) brought down his mother after cutting the ‘saree’ which was used by her to hang herself from the ceiling fan,” said the official.

“The children’s father, Vivek Rana came from the office and took the woman to hospital with his elder brother. Their father is said to be a Commandant of the Indian Coast Guard and he is posted at Indian Coast Guard HQ in Delhi,” said the official.

Meanwhile, the spot was also inspected by the crime team.

“A suicide note has been recovered by the crime team and nobody has been blamed by the deceased,” said the official.

