Woman Cong MLA rides a horse to Jharkhand assembly

On International Women’s Day on Tuesday, Congress lawmaker from Barkagaon assembly constituency in Jharkhand, Amba Prasad became the centre of attraction when she reached the assembly riding on a horse.

She said the purpose of riding a horse to the assembly is to send across a message that women are second to none. She said women have proved themselves in every field as and when the need arose.

The horse has been gifted to her by a retired Army officer.

Amba Prasad wanted to go inside the assembly premises riding on the horse, but the security personnel stopped her at the gate citing security reasons.

Talking to media persons, she said, “I am proud to be a woman. Today women have proved themselves in every field. It is my request to the society not to keep women confined within the four walls of the house.”

She also appealed to women to know their rights and duties and use their full potential for the development of the society.

Amba Prasad, 28, is the youngest MLA in the Jharkhand Assembly. Her father Yogendrasao, mother Nirmala Devi have also been MLAs from Barkagaon seat.

