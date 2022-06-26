A woman sub-inspector (S-I) posted in the office of the ADCP, a home guard and one other person were arrested in Kanpur on charges of blackmailing two traders.

The accused had tried to extort money from two Jalaun-based businessmen by threatening them after the they were caught with prostitutes.

The two businessmen were also arrested and booked under charges of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.

According to the police, the S-I, along with the home guard posted in the Kotwali police station, had raided a house in Panki on the information of a prostitution racket, where they caught the two businessmen and took them hostage.

According to police sources, the S-I held the businessmen hostage in her car for about three hours and roamed around the city demanding Rs 15 lakhs for their release.

The two businessmen, however, managed to free themselves and met Police Commissioner Vijay Singh Meena and apprised him about the incident.

The Commissioner then constituted a team of Crime Branch sleuths, following which the arrests were made.

