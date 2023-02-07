The station house officer (SHO) of a women’s police station in Kasganj district has been sent to lines after she was caught on camera, getting a massage from a constable at the police station while on duty.

Superintendent of Police Saurabh Dixit has ordered a departmental probe against SHO Muneeta Singh after the CCTV footage of her taking massage went viral.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the video is old as the staff inside the police station, including the SHO, can be seen wearing summer uniforms. A probe into the matter is on,” said circle officer (city) Ajit Kumar.

In the 13-second viral video, the SHO is seen sitting on a chair inside the police station and a junior policewoman is giving her a massage on her shoulders. Two other female cops are also seen in the video.

Last year, a male sub-inspector of Thakurganj police station in Lucknow was caught on camera taking a leg massage from a civilian inside the police station.

