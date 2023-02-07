INDIA

Woman cop sent to lines for taking massage from junior in UP

NewsWire
0
0

The station house officer (SHO) of a women’s police station in Kasganj district has been sent to lines after she was caught on camera, getting a massage from a constable at the police station while on duty.

Superintendent of Police Saurabh Dixit has ordered a departmental probe against SHO Muneeta Singh after the CCTV footage of her taking massage went viral.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the video is old as the staff inside the police station, including the SHO, can be seen wearing summer uniforms. A probe into the matter is on,” said circle officer (city) Ajit Kumar.

In the 13-second viral video, the SHO is seen sitting on a chair inside the police station and a junior policewoman is giving her a massage on her shoulders. Two other female cops are also seen in the video.

Last year, a male sub-inspector of Thakurganj police station in Lucknow was caught on camera taking a leg massage from a civilian inside the police station.

20230207-090601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Education Minister bats for reading culture, asks students to share reading...

    Shiv Sena-rebels group lock horns to wrest control over party

    Surat man started business two years ago at age 83, today...

    LIC once listed would result into increased transparency: Moody’s