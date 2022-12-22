INDIA

Woman Delhi Police official posted with Parliament Security hangs herself

NewsWire
0
0

In a shocking incident, a woman Delhi Police official, posted with Parliament Security wing, on Thursday allegedly committed suicide from hanging herself, police said.

A senior police official said that the deceased was identified as Ganga Bai, 28. Her husband Dinesh is also in the Delhi Police and is currently posted with the Security wing.

The body, found hanging from the ceiling in her house in Chhawla area of Dwarka, was taken to a nearby government hospital for a post-mortem examination.

“She got married to Dinesh three years ago. The couple had a kid from the marriage. She didn’t leave any suicide note behind the incident. The reason for her taking the extreme step is not yet known,” the official said.

20221222-222602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Promising home under PMAY scheme, property dealer cheats man of Rs...

    Bollywood celebrities who believe in giving

    Suzie Bates’ half-century helps White Ferns level series vs West Indies

    Andhra Chief Secretary’s tenure extended by three months