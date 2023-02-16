INDIALIFESTYLE

Woman delivers baby in train at Varanasi junction

NewsWire
0
0

A woman travelling on board Farakka Express gave birth to a child in the coach at Varanasi junction.

The 38-year-old female passenger travelling at berth no 71 of Sleeper Coach (S-3) started having severe labour pain on Wednesday.

She reported her problem to the railway authorities requesting for help through her mobile.

A medical team of the Divisional Hospital of North Eastern Railway reached at Varanasi Junction before the arrival of the train. The team vacated the cabin, covered it with curtains and provided safe delivery to the woman with necessary medical facilities and also provided necessary medicines to her.

Both mother and child are completely healthy.

20230216-084402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    LinkedIn lays off entire global events marketing team: Report

    Yogi has ‘khichdi’ at Dalit party worker’s home

    Delhi: Illegal firearm syndicate busted, 4 held

    India, China agree to maintain security, stability on ground along LAC...