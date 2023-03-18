INDIA

Woman dies after being hit by DTC bus in Delhi’s Bawana

A 40-year-old woman died while her husband sustained injuries after their scooty was hit by a DTC bus in Outernorth Delhi’s Bawana area on Saturday afternoon, an official said.

The deceased has been identified as Sheela, Swarantra Nagar in the area.

According to police, a police control room call was received around 1.25 p.m at Narela police station regarding a fatal accident in front of FCI godown main Bawana road by the DTC bus following which a police team was rushed to the spot.

“The woman, Sheela, was found dead on the spot. She was riding pillion with her husband Ram Kumar. They were hit from the rear by the bus,” said the official.

“Her body has been shifted to a hospital and both the vehicles, the scooty and the bus have been taken into possession. A case is being registered on the complaint of the deceased’s husband, who escaped with minor injuries,” said the official.

A manhunt has been initiated to ban the DTC driver, who fled from the spot after the incident.

