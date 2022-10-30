A 26-year-old married woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself at her house in Delhi’s Sultanpuri, police said on Sunday, adding her husband was arrested for subjecting her to cruelty.

A senior police official said that on October 28, they received an information about suspicious death of a woman from the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital.

The deceased was identified as Divya, 26, a resident of P Block in Sultanpuri.

The police said that since the woman died within seven years of her marriage, they initiated an SDM-level inquiry into the matter.

The police said that the SDM, Kanjhawla was informed and the scene of crime was inspected by the district crime team. On Saturday, the executive magistrate recorded the statement of the deceased’s mother, who made allegations of harassment, cruelty and dowry demand against her son-in-law and his mother.

The post-mortem test was conducted and the body was handed over to the parents of the deceased.

“PM report is pending and the doctor preserved the viscera and other exhibits for chemical analysis. We lodged an FIR under Sections 498A, 304B and 34 of the IPC at Sultanpuri police station on the basis of the statement of the deceased’s mother. Rajesh, the husband of the deceased, was placed under arrest,” the police said.

Further investigation in the matter is on.

