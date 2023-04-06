INDIA

Woman dies while trying to shift to front bus seat in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur

In a freak accident, a woman bus passenger in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur died on Thursday after she accidentally hit her head against an iron pole inside the vehicle while moving to get a seat in the front, police said.

The tragic incident happened at Aurai chowk of the district.

The woman, who is still to be identified, boarded the bus at Katra block of the district and was going to Muzaffarpur city. When the bus reached Aurai chowk, some passengers sitting on the front seats deboarded and the woman, sitting on the rear seats, tried to grab a seat on the front row, but hit collided with the iron bar installed in the middle of the bus.

“The victim, after the collision, collapsed on the floor. The passengers said that she died a few minutes after the accident. We have sent the dead body for the post-mortem examination at the SKMCH. We have also informed Katra police station to identify the victim as we have not found any identity proof from her belongings,” said Rupak Kumar, SHO of Aurai police station.

