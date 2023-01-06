INDIA

Woman dragged, beaten in temple in K’taka; video goes viral

NewsWire
0
0

A video of a woman being kicked, dragged and beaten with sticks in a temple in Bengaluru has went viral on social media.

The victim Hemavathi had lodged a complaint with Amruthahalli police station stating that the said incident occurred on December 21 and the accused is Munikrishna, ‘dharamdarshi’ of the Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Amruthahalli locality, police said on Friday.

The video shows the woman being repeatedly slapped, held by hair and dragged outside. The accused can be seen beating her with stick even as she runs for cover.

A case under Section 354 of the IPC has been registered against Munikrishna.

However, Munikrisha told police that the woman claimed that Lord Venkateshwara was her husband and wanted to sit next to the idol in the sanctum sanctorum. When her demand was rejected, she spit on the priest after which she was asked to leave. As the woman did not listen, she was beaten and dragged out, he told police.

20230106-171002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India 2nd-largest source of HTTP DDoS attack traffic after China

    SC: Police officers good with a govt face heat after regime...

    Goa polls: Kejriwal promises free pilgrimage to Ayodhya, Ajmer Sharif

    Gujarat Guv becomes Vidyapeeth Chancellor, Gandhians fear saffronisation