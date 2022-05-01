A 30-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh ended her life by jumping in front of a train along with her two children, aged five and three, on Sunday.

The incident took place on the Gonda-Basti rail route.

The police have seized the bodies and have sent them for post-mortem.

The deceased has been identified as Sunita and her children are Alok and Anika.

Station master Motiganj, Nitin Madhesiya said that he received information on Sunday morning about three bodies lying on the tracks after which he informed the police.

GRP Gonda inspector-in-charge M.P. Chaturvedi said the victims were identified with the help of local people who had gathered at the site.

The deceased were residents of Sothi village and Sunita’s husband works in Surat.

Family dispute is said to be the reason behind Sunita taking the extreme step. Further investigations are underway.

20220501-153643