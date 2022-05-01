INDIA

Woman ends life on railway track with 2 kids

NewsWire
0
0

A 30-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh ended her life by jumping in front of a train along with her two children, aged five and three, on Sunday.

The incident took place on the Gonda-Basti rail route.

The police have seized the bodies and have sent them for post-mortem.

The deceased has been identified as Sunita and her children are Alok and Anika.

Station master Motiganj, Nitin Madhesiya said that he received information on Sunday morning about three bodies lying on the tracks after which he informed the police.

GRP Gonda inspector-in-charge M.P. Chaturvedi said the victims were identified with the help of local people who had gathered at the site.

The deceased were residents of Sothi village and Sunita’s husband works in Surat.

Family dispute is said to be the reason behind Sunita taking the extreme step. Further investigations are underway.

20220501-153643

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    The Sister Squad

    Western Ghats Ecology report unimplemented, Jairam Ramesh on Kerala floods

    SC orders fresh mop-up round counselling for NEET-PG 2021-22

    IMA calls for booster dose for healthcare workers