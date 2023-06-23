INDIA

Woman ends life with 3 children in UP’s Pratapgarh

In a shocking incident, a woman committed suicide along with her three children, including a one-year-old infant, by jumping in the well in Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh district, after her husband refused to take them to Mumbai along with him, police said.

The incident occurred at the Aurangabad village under Kohdaur police station of the district on Thursday.

According to police, Sohanlal, the husband of the deceased, had gone to Mumbai last month and had recently come back for a short visit.

The woman Pramila wanted to go to Mumbai with him but he refused and she jumped into the well with her children — Sonali (7), Shivansh (5) and Divyansh (1).

Sohanlal was searching for Pramila and the children and even contacted relatives.

However, on Thursday, some locals spotted their bodies in the well and informed the police.

Circle Officer Karishma Gupta reached the spot with heavy police force on receiving information.

Gupta said the bodies were taken out and sent for autopsy.

The woman’s kin have not made any allegations yet, she added.

