Woman falls out of auto resisting mobile snatcher, suffers injuries

A 40-year-old woman received grievous injuries after she fell out of a moving auto-rickshaw while fighting off a phone mobile snatcher, police said.

According to the police, the incident took place on Sunday. The woman Kirat Kaur, a manager with a private company, was admitted to a private hospital for two days.

She registered her complaint with the police on Wednesday.

The woman, a resident of Sector 56, told the police that she hired an auto-rickshaw after leaving her office at around 9.30 p.m. on Sunday. When she reached the Rapid Metro Station in sector 42, a man riding a bike came near the auto and tried to snatch her mobile phone.

“I resisted but fell off the auto while the biker, wearing a helmet snatched and fled with my phone,” she stated to the police.

The auto driver dropped her home and her father took her to a private hospital in critical condition, the police said.

“We are trying to identify the snatcher with the help of CCTV footage of the nearby area. The investigation is on,” Poonam Hooda, station house officer (SHO) of Sushant Lok police station said.

Based on the woman’s complaint, an FIR was registered against the unknown accused under section 379-B (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sushant Lok police station.

