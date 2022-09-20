COMMUNITY

Woman fatally stabbed inside Mississauga Canadian Tire store, 26-year-old suspect in police custody

The stabbing of a woman inside a busy Canadian Tire store in Mississauga has caused shocked waves in the city which is still recovering from a shooting rampage that occurred two weeks ago.

Police said that around 6 p.m. on Monday, September 19, officers responded to a call of a stabbing in progress at a retail store (Canadian Tire) in the area of Mavis Road and Britannia Road in Mississauga. Upon arrival, police located a woman suffering from apparent stab wounds and without vital signs. The victim was pronounced deceased on scene. A man was also located on scene suffering from minor injuries. He was identified as the suspect and later transported to a local trauma centre where he was treated for his injuries.

Charanjeet Singh, a 26-year-old man from Mississauga, has been charged with first degree murder. The victim’s identity is not being released pending next of kin notification, police said.

Anyone with information on this incident, surveillance video, and or Dash Cam footage, that may have captured the moments leading up to, during, or after the incident is asked to contact investigators at 905-453-2121 extension 3205. Anonymous information may also be submitted by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or peelcrimestoppers.ca.

