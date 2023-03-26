INDIALIFESTYLE

A woman in Bihar’s Begusari, who fought two mobile snatchers who targeted her, will be awarded for her bravery, a police official said on Sunday.

The brave woman was identified as Seema Kumari, a resident of Hasrakh locality under town police station, and working in a local mall.

After finishing the work for the day, she was returning home around 8.30 pm on Saturday, when two bikers snatched away her mobile phone. However, she managed to get hold the pillion rider and even being dragged for more than 100 metres, did not allow them to escape. Eventually, the duo dismounted, beat her, and then fled from the spot.

The entire incident was caught on the CCTV cameras. The victim claimed that a police van was present there but they did not help her, and came came to enquire after the accused fled from the spot.

The victim lodged a written complaint against two unidentified bikers. District SP Yogendra Kumar took the matter into cognisance and directed the officials for immediate action.

Police, on the basis of CCTV footage, managed to nab one of the accused.

“We have arrested one accused and efforts are on to nab the other accused. The girl fought with two bikers bravely. We are appreciating her courage and bravery. The district police will reward her soon,” the SP said.

