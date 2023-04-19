INDIALIFESTYLE

Woman flees for life after attack by stray dogs in posh Noida society

In a shocking incident, a woman, walking her pet dog in a park inside a posh Noida society, had to flee for her life after she was attacked by a pack by stray dogs, as per a video that has gone viral.

The incident was reported from Mahagun Moderne Society in Sector 78 on Tuesday evening, as per information available. The video shows the woman running a considerable distance to reach safety, while holding her pet dog in her arms, as the stray dogs continue to chase her and try to bite her.

As per the video, shot by a resident and shared on social media, the woman had entered the society park with her dog when it was attacked by the strays, and as she tried to protect it, the stray dogs attacked her too.

The viral video has garnered many reactions with people saying that they are not safe in societies as well, while the menace of stray dogs outside is always there.

In the previous days, several cases of dog bites had been reported, after which some local authorities slapped fines on dog-owners whose pets had attacked others. However, no concrete action has been taken in this matter.

