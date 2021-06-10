A woman forest officer was attacked by the mining mafia here when she was on patrolling duty. However, the forest officer Shraddha Pandre escaped unhurt. This is the ninth attack on her in the last two months.

According to information, Shraddha Pandre, a sub-divisional officer of the forest department, was on patrol with the forest department staff on Wednesday night, when she found some illegal sand-laden vehicles on the road. She and her staff confiscated the vehicles and informed the police of Deogarh police station but no help arrived.

After this, the forest staff who were with Pandre started taking the seized vehicles to the police station. However, some people blocked the way by putting barbed wire in Pathanpura village and attacked Pandre and her staff.

The attackers had weapons like guns, axes, sticks etc.

When the forest officer was attacked by the mob, a forest staff member tried to protect her and in the process got hurt.

Pandre later told the media that police do not stop the sand mafia because they pay entry fee to the police.

The forest officer alleged that the police is not cooperating with them at all. Even on Wednesday night the police did not come.

Sources say that this is the ninth attack on Pandre by the mafia in the last two months.

It was in Morena a few years back that IPS officer Narendra Kumar was murdered by the sand mafia.

Mining activities are banned in Chambal area in Morena district. But the mafia continues to mine sand and stones with impunity.

–IANS

