Woman forest officer injured in TRS attack

Hyderabad, June 30 (IANS) A woman forest officer was injured in an attack by a leader and workers of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district on Sunday.

The TRS leader and his followers, including farmers rained blows with sticks on Forest Range Officer (FRO) C. Anita standing on a tractor.

The incident occurred in Sarsala village in Kagaznagar ‘mandal’ (block) when a group of Forest Department personnel reached there to make preparations for ‘Haritaharam’, a plantation programme of the state government.

When the Forest officials reached the village in a tractor to begin their work to level the ground, Zilla Parishad Vice Chairman K. Krishna Rao and his followers tried to stop them. Rao entered into an argument with the officials.

Even as Anita was explaining that they were following the instructions of the government, she was attacked with sticks.

The Forest Range Officer suffered bleeding injuries before other officers and police could intervened. She was admitted to a hospital.

Police said they wil identify and arrest the attackers.

Krishna Rao is the brother of local TRS MLA K. Konappa.

