INDIA

Woman found dead at an under-construction building in Delhi

NewsWire
A 33-year-old woman was found dead with blood on her head and face in an under -construction building in Delhi’s Sonia Vihar area on Saturday, a police official said.

The deceased was identified as Meena Giri.

According to police, a police control room call was received around 10.34 a.m. that a woman’s body has been found in an under-construction building at Third Pushta, Sonia Vihar.

“On reaching the spot, Meena was found lying dead with blood on her head and face. Meena and her husband Kripa Shankar hail from Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. Kripa Shankar works as daily wage labourers. According to him, Meena had been missing since 07.00 p.m, Friday evening,” the police official added.

The official said they have identified the accused, Manjesh Kumar (30), who is absconding.

“The accused also works as a daily wage labourer and was working at the house where dead body has been found,” said the official.

“The FSL team has been called to the spot. Kumar’s phone is switched off. Efforts are being made to trace him,” said the official, adding that a case under section 302 (murder) is being registered at Sonia Vihar police station.

