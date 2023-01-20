INDIA

Woman found dead, husband critical in Ahmedabad

In a suspected case of domestic violence, a woman was found dead and her husband critically injured with a stab wound near their apartment in Godrej Garden city (Satellite township) of Ahmedabad on Friday.

Their flat was also on fire, police said.

While the woman died, the critically injured husband is undergoing treatment at a government hospital.

It took one hour for the fire fighters to douse the fire.

According to Fire Officer Mithun Mistry, around 8 a.m. they received a call regarding a fire in flat number 405, fourth floor, Eden V of the Godrej Garden city. When the team reached, a couple identified as Anil Baghel and Anita Baghel were found lying on the ground floor with stab wounds.

Anita was declared dead by Emergency medical service’s paramedics and Anil was rushed to government hospital for treatment. While the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) is investigating the cause of the fire, police are inquiring the reason behind Anita’s death and man’s stab wound, said the officer.

Local residents told the media that the couple have two children — a son who studies in Class VIII and a daughter who is in grade VI.

It appears that a quarrel broke out between the couple after the children left for their school. However, it’s not clear how the couple reached the ground floor and who set the house on fire.

