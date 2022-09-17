INDIA

Woman found dead in Delhi, husband absconding

NewsWire
0
0

A 22-year-old woman was found dead at her residence in northeast Delhi’s Maujpur area on Saturday, an official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Sanjay Kumar Sain said a PCR call was received at around 9 a.m. at Jafrabad police station stating that a woman was lying injured in a house located in Maujpur, after which a police team immediately rushed to the spot.

The police found that the said woman was lying dead in a pool of blood having sharp injury on her neck.

The victim’s husband, Rohan Malik, was not found at the said address.

During preliminary investigation it was learnt that the couple was residing in the said house on rent.

“We have initiated a legal action and police teams have been employed-in to crack the case,” the senior official added.

20220917-140401

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Within the prose of images — Zahra Amiruddin

    SC directs banks not to impose penalty on EMI default by...

    MSME can be foundation for bigger industries: Jitendra Singh

    Cong to stage massive protest in K’taka on price rise