A 25-year-old woman was found dead in West Delhi’s Mohan Garden area on Thursday.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be established.

Dwarka DCP M Harsha Vardhan said that the body bore marks which indicated she was strangled to death.

A case of murder was lodged at Mohan Garden Police Station and the body was sent to Deen Dyal Upadhyay Hospital for post-mortem.

The police are inquiring people in the neighbourhood to establish the identity of the deceased.

The police are also watching CCTV footage to find out the culprits involved in the crime.

A team was formed and nearby police stations were also informed to check into their missing person list in a bid to establish her identity.

