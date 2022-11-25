INDIA

Woman found dead in mysterious condition in UP’s Prayagraj

The body of a 35-year-old woman was found in an unclothed and decomposed state in a flat in the Rambagh area of Prayagraj, the police said on Friday.

The body, found in mysterious conditions on Thursday evening, has been sent for autopsy and further investigations are underway into the case, said police.

The matter was reported to the police by other residents of the building as the stench of the decomposed corpse emanated from the flat.

Subsequently, police reached the spot with a forensic team and broke open the door. The body of the victim, identified as Sangeeta, was found lying on the floor.

According to prima facie evaluation, the woman was killed around 10 days ago.

The flat in question is owned by a private doctor. He told the police that the woman lived in the flat as a caretaker.

The doctor further said that one of his friends introduced the woman to him while adding that he is not aware of Sangeeta’s family or native place.

Meanwhile, the police team recovered a mobile phone and some other documents from the spot.

Satyendra Kumar Tiwari, circle officer, Shahganj, said, “Samples from the flat have been collected by the forensic team. Exact circumstances of the woman’s death can be ascertained only after receiving the post-mortem report.”

