INDIA

Woman found dead inside north Delhi flat, police register murder case

NewsWire
0
0

A 56 year-old woman was found dead inside her flat in north Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh area on Wednesday, police said, adding that they are investigating the incident from all angles, including if it was a robbery bid.

A senior police official said that as per statements and based on facts, a case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at Shalimar Bagh police station and police teams are scanning CCTV cameras in the area to ascertain the sequence of the crime and to identity the culprits.

According to police, on December 13, at around 10 p.m, a police control room (PCR) call was received that the caller’s flat was locked from outside and phone of his mother there was switched off.

“A police team immediately reached the spot and found that complainant, Chetan Madan broke through the gate of his flat, with the help of neighbours and found her mother, Rajni Madan, dead inside the house,” said the official.

On enquiry, Madan told police that he went to his office in the morning and when he returned at around 10 p.m, he found his flat locked from outside and after breaking the lock, he found his mother dead inside the house.

“Prima facie, no external injury was found on her body and entry in to the flat was friendly. Post mortem was conducted in the hospital and a report is awaited,” said the official.

20221214-202603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Modi to address beneficiaries of govt schemes from Shimla

    Fujifilm launches new mirrorless camera in India

    Mumbai mayor hits the streets, implores people to wear masks (Ld)

    Resolutions against CAA, farm laws will be passed in TN Assembly:...