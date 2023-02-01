INDIA

Woman found dead near TN tiger reserve

NewsWire
0
0

A 50-year-old woman was found dead on Wednesday near the Madumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) in Tamil Nadu.

According to her family and relatives, Maaru had ventured into the forest area in Theppekadu on Tuesday evening for collecting firewood.

When she did not return till late at night, the forest department was informed following which a search operation was launched.

On Wednesday morning, the department officials found her body 200 metres from the Thepekadu elephant camp.

The officials told mediapersons that the body had injury marks likely from a tiger attack, adding that pug marks were also found close by

The body has been sent to the Gudalur Government hospital for post-mortem and the cause of death can only be determined once the report comes in.

The forest department immediately handed over a compensation of Rs 5 lakhs to the victim’s family.

20230201-152802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Amit Shah to visit Telangana on Sep 17 to address Liberation...

    Battle for UP: SKM appeal to ‘punish & defeat BJP’

    AAP usherd in new era of politics by eliminating corruption, mafia...

    Kerala HC says no to arrest industrialist Sabu Jacob in caste...