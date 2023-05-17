A woman was found dead with multiple stab injuries in west Delhi’s Subhash Nagar area, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, at around 2.45 p.m, a call was received regarding a murder following which a police team rushed to the spot, Rajouri Apartment in the Subhash Nagar area.

“A 35-year-old woman was found dead having multiple stab injuries. On inquiry, it was revealed that she was married to 75-year-old S.K. Gupta in November 2022. Gupta’s son Amit, 45, who is handicapped, was present at the time of incident,” a senior police official said.

“The crime team and Forensic team are at the spot for inspection. A case under section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code is being filed.

“Multiple teams have been formed to identify and nab the accused. Police teams are scanning CCTV cameras in the area for clues,” the official added.

20230517-173403