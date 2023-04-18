INDIA

Woman found hanging at home in South Delhi

NewsWire
0
0

A 20-year-old woman was found hanging from a ceiling fan of her house in South Delhi’s Neb Sarai area, an official said on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Priyanka.

According to police, the matter came to light on Monday when around 7.40 p.m, a call was received from one Harsh (21) stating that his wife had hung herself from a ceiling fan.

“Swinging into action, a police team rushed to the spot and found the woman hanging from the ceiling fan with a saree. No suicide note was found,” said a senior police official.

“The body has been shifted to AIIMS for post-mortem. Inquiry revealed that the two had got married six months ago. A Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) probe is underway,” the official added.

20230418-131602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Exclusive colleges for Muslim girls in K’taka not a good idea’

    Astro Zindagi (Weekly Horoscope)

    New subscribers’ enrolment slide under EPFO, ESIC, NPS in Aug

    BJP keeps off Rana couple’s plans to teach ‘Hindutva’ to Thackeray