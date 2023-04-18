A 20-year-old woman was found hanging from a ceiling fan of her house in South Delhi’s Neb Sarai area, an official said on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Priyanka.

According to police, the matter came to light on Monday when around 7.40 p.m, a call was received from one Harsh (21) stating that his wife had hung herself from a ceiling fan.

“Swinging into action, a police team rushed to the spot and found the woman hanging from the ceiling fan with a saree. No suicide note was found,” said a senior police official.

“The body has been shifted to AIIMS for post-mortem. Inquiry revealed that the two had got married six months ago. A Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) probe is underway,” the official added.

