INDIALIFESTYLE

Woman from Rajasthan arrested for child-lifting in Kashmir

NewsWire
0
0

A woman from Rajasthan was arrested on Thursday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district for child-lifting.

Police said that a woman identified as Chidi Devi, wife of Khana Ram of Dhannasar, Rajasthan was arrested after she picked up a 4-year old child from Dalwash village in Khag area of Budgam district.

“After some local women became suspicious, they raised hue and cry. The accused was hiding the child under her scarf. The child was recovered from her possession.

“The accused has been booked for the crime and the child restored to parents after completion of legal formalities”, police said.

20230316-124204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Amit Shah savours lavish vegetarian dinner at Sourav Ganguly’s residence

    Battle for UP: AAP brought focus on development. says Sanjay Singh

    With 94 poets between its covers, this anthology is a gem

    J&K becomes 1st UT to be integrated with National Single Window...