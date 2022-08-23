A woman of Bihar’s Nawada district was allegedly gang raped by two persons, who barged into her house, on Tuesday, police said.

The victim said that she, along with her minor son, were in their house located under town police station in the district, when Sunny Paswan and Chandan Paswan forcibly entered and brutalised her.

“The accused forcibly entered my house, and threw my son outside. Both the accused raped me. When my husband arrived at the house, they also attacked him.

“We have informed the local police to take action against them,” she said.

The victim and her husband sustained grievous injuries and were admitted in the Sadar hospital.

The police said that an FIR has been registered against the accused and hunt is on to nab them.

20220823-213401