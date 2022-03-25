INDIA

Woman gang-raped in Delhi’s Ghazipur

A 36-year-old woman was allegedly raped by two men in east Delhi and is currently undergoing treatment in a hospital, police said on Friday.

According to a police official, the incident took place on Wednesday in the Ghazipur area and came to light the next day when a PCR call about presence of some “unclaimed person” was received.

Based on the victim’s statement, a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered by the police.

“The victim has now been shifted to Safdarjung Hospital for better medical treatment,” said the official, adding her condition is now said to be stable.

Police has formed five teams to nab the accused at the earliest.

