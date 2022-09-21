In a shocking incident, a man in Odisha’s Balasore was allegedly beaten up and looted and his wife gang raped by a gang of criminals, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Godhibasa area under Sahadevkhunta police station around 2 a.m. on Monday when the couple were returning from Balasore railway station after dropping a relatives, Balasore sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Manas Kumar Deo said.

Seeing the couple alone in the middle of the night, six miscreants attacked the husband with a sharp-edge weapon and threatened him with a fake pistol. They also looted Rs 10,000 from the man and tied him to a pillar. Three of the miscreants gangraped the woman, said Deo.

“We have arrested four accused while another two will also be arrested soon. The ‘pistol’ and a big knife used in the crime along with Rs 2,500 cash, and mobile phones have been seized from their possession,” the SDPO said.

The accused have been involved in robbery and loot cases earlier too, he added.

