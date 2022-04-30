INDIA

Woman gang raped in Hyderabad outskirts

A woman was allegedly gang raped by four men in Dundigal in the outskirts of Hyderabad, police said on Saturday.

The victim, who had come from Sholapur, was sexually assaulted in Medchal district late Friday night.

All the accused, identified as Narasimha (23), Imam (20), Abdul Quddus (21) and Umruddin (21), are said to be auto-rickshaw drivers. They allegedly took the victim to an isolated place and committed the crime.

On the information given by the locals, police rushed to the scene of the crime and sent the victim for medical examination.

Based on a complaint by the victim, the police later arrested the accused.

