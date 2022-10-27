A woman cooking gas agency owner here has alleged harassment by trade union workers who are demanding regularisation of four temporary workers.

The agency run by Uma under the quota of Scheduled Caste came under duress of the CPI-M trade union when they demanded that four temporary workers be made permanent.

Uma’s husband Sudheer said they already have 10 permanent employees and hence do not require more.

“I was beaten up by Anilkumar, the union leader and as I supply 250 cylinders daily, more than 10 workers are not needed,” said Sudheer.

Uma told the media that she was abused by the trade union workers and despite the best efforts to go forward, it has not been possible.

However, Anilkumar said that it was Sudheer who created trouble as he drove his car towards a meeting that they were holding.

“This particular agency is not paying the basic wages on a par with other gas agencies. We have been demanding that but they are playing the Scheduled Caste card and are threatening to take the workers to task. They are upset because the workers have joined our union and hence are creating trouble,” said Anilkumar.

Kochi has seen similar brushes in the past and the one which got huge media attention was when one of the biggest industrialists in the state Kochuouseph Chittillpally took on the trade union workers when he himself unloaded things from a lorry, after the loading and unloading workers demanded hefty charges.

The Kerala High Court time and again intervenes to keep the trade union workers under check and ironically, it is happening at a time when Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is promoting the state as the best place for investment.

20221027-111605