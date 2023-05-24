After a woman lodged an FIR against her live-in partner accusing him of repeatedly raping her and forcing her to convert to Islam in Indore, post which he was arrested, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Wednesday said that it is the “impact” of the movie ‘The Kerala Story’.

“The woman and accused Faizan recently went to watch the movie ‘The Kerala Story’ and after watching it, they had an altercation after which he assaulted her. She gathered courage and lodged an FIR against Faizan,” Khajarana police station in-charge Dinesh Verma told IANS on Wednesday.

She accused Faizan of raping her, physical torture and forcing her to convert into Islam, police said.

The accused has studied till Class 12 and was jobless, while the woman was working in private firm in Indore and earning around Rs 25,000 monthly.

“As per the complainant, her live-in partner was also using her money, and because of that he was forcing her to covert to Islam to marry him,” Verma added.

Faizan was booked under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code. He was arrested and produced before the court and is now in judicial custody, Verma said.

The woman had eloped with Faizan six months back and they were residing in the Khajarana area. The woman’s family had then lodged a missing complaint at police station in Indore. At that time, the woman had told the police that she was residing with Faizan willingly.

Ever since ‘The Kerala Story’ has released at theatres, a political row has erupted. Besides Madhya Pradesh, the movie is tax free in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Uttarakhand.

The movie’s plot is that many women from Kerala were forced to convert to Islam and recruited by terrorist outfit Islamic State.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government has made the controversial film tax free in the state. The Chief Miniter along with his cabinet ministers had watched the movie last week.

