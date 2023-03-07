INDIA

Woman gives birth at New Delhi Rly station platform

NewsWire
0
0

A woman delivered a baby at New Delhi railway station platform with the help of police and two passengers, an official said on Tuesday.

According to police, on Monday, head constable Muneem was on patrolling on platform 15-16 of New Delhi railway station when at around 6.50 p.m, one Mukesh sought help as his pregnant wife Kavita Kumari, a resident of Mayapuri, had gone into labour.

“Muneem promptly reached the spot and requested two women passengers for help. They covered the pregnant woman with the help of a blanket. An ambulance and medical staff were requisitioned through the railway channels,” said Hareesh HP, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Railways unit).

“The woman delivered a baby girl before Dr Pawan Kumar arrived from the Northern Railway hospital. The woman and the newborn were shifted to the Railway Hospital where both — the mother and child — are safe and healthy,” said the DCP.

20230307-165402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Green shoots emerge in India-Afghan trade one year after Taliban stormed...

    SP to field 6-time MLA for deputy speaker post

    Will not sign any document without studying: Kerala Guv

    BJP Telangana president arrested amid protests over TRS leader’s role in...